McCann is projected to skate on the top line in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

McCann will skate with Nick Bjugstad and Jaromir Jagr, so he's a nice sleeper for DFS players as well as those in deeper seasonal leagues allowing daily transactions. He has three assists over his past five games, and more helpers could be coming if he continues to skate with such talented linemates.