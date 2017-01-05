McCann was called up to the Panthers on Thursday.

McCann cracked the Opening Night roster and ended up playing in 15 consecutive games. However, the Panthers had sent him back down Nov. 21, when Nick Bjugstad made his long-awaited return from a hand injury. While McCann's development has been slow going --- the 24th overall pick from the 2014 draft only has 21 points in 86 NHL games, and he's had to adjust following a trade from Vancouver -- we're talking about a well-rounded playmaker with hockey smarts, so practice patience with him as he gains more NHL experience.