McCann picked up an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Canucks.

McCann, acquired from the Canucks last spring for Erik Gudbranson, worked on a line with Jaromir Jagr and Jonathan Marchessault. He has managed three assists over his past three games, but he needs to produce those kind of numbers over an extended period before it's time to consider adding him in even the deepest of fantasy formats.