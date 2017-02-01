McCann was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.

The day after lining up on Florida's top-line, McCann has been demoted to AHL Springfield. The winger is currently bogged down in a 17-game goalless streak, but has garnered six helpers over that stretch. Certainly not top-line productivity, the move will probably leave fans and fantasy owners alike scratching their heads. It is possible that Aleksander Barkov (upper body) is close to returning, but more likely the team will recall McCann or another forward prior to Friday's matchup with Anaheim.