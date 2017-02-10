Jagr collected an assist with two shots on net and a minor penalty during Thursday's loss to Los Angeles.

Without a multi-point showing in any of his past 15 games, the veteran winger is beginning to show real signs of an offensive decline for the first time since joining the Panthers. The good news is that Jagr is back on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, which should help Jagr's fantasy floor. He's still a valuable asset in most settings, but ignoring the impact his age is having on his statistics is also ill-advised.