Jagr registered three assists Tuesday, contributing to a 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres and tying Mark Messier for second on the NHL's all-time points list.

The 44-year-old has now amassed 1,887 career points (755 goals, 1,132 assists) between eight different NHL clubs. Per TSN, his performance also marked the 535th multi-point effort of his brilliant career. It's an amazing testament not only to Jagr's talent level, but also his passion for the game and willingness to compete at an old age (by hockey standards).