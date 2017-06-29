Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Hasn't been receiving calls from teams

Jagr tweeted Thursday that he hasn't received a call from any general managers.

The 45-year-old legend also claimed that he has been calling them, but nobody is picking up. Jagr went on to tweet a picture comparing his 1994 self, who received a call from every GM as he entered free agency, to today's self, with zero calls. Sure, he's old, but he still played in every game in the 2016-17 season, where he recorded 46 points, 13 of which came with the man advantage. His stats are sizable for a player of any age, so it's a mystery that the ageless wonder hasn't received interest from any teams. Maybe this will be a reminder to NHL clubs that he's still here, and he's not even close to being done yet.