Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Hasn't been receiving calls from teams

Jagr tweeted Thursday that he hasn't received a call from any general managers.

The 45-year-old legend also claimed that he has been calling them, but nobody is picking up. Jagr went on to tweet a picture comparing his 1994 self, who received a call from every GM as he entered free agency, to today's self, with zero calls. Sure, he's old, but he still played in every game in the 2016-17 season, where he recorded 46 points, 13 of which came with the man advantage. His stats are sizable for a player of any age, so it's a mystery that the ageless wonder hasn't received interest from any teams. Maybe this will be a reminder to NHL clubs that he's still here, and he's not even close to being done yet.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...