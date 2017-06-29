Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Hasn't been receiving calls from teams
Jagr tweeted Thursday that he hasn't received a call from any general managers.
The 45-year-old legend also claimed that he has been calling them, but nobody is picking up. Jagr went on to tweet a picture comparing his 1994 self, who received a call from every GM as he entered free agency, to today's self, with zero calls. Sure, he's old, but he still played in every game in the 2016-17 season, where he recorded 46 points, 13 of which came with the man advantage. His stats are sizable for a player of any age, so it's a mystery that the ageless wonder hasn't received interest from any teams. Maybe this will be a reminder to NHL clubs that he's still here, and he's not even close to being done yet.
More News
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Could be headed to Vegas•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Won't comment on Florida return•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Posts pair of assists in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Will play Monday•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Leaves Saturday's game due to injury•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Tallies two assists•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...