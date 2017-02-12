Jagr's goal Saturday against the Predators moves him one point shy of 1,900 for his career.

He redirected a Keith Yandle point shot past Preds' starter Pekka Rinne to open the scoring for the kitties. Jagr has 10 goals and 31 points in 54 games this season and the decline appears to be starting. But that tally is still pretty good for a guy who turns 45 this week.