Jagr has nine goals and 20 assists while averaging 17:09 of ice time through 49 games.

The 44-year-old is actually producing more on the power play (nine points in 79 games) than last year (11 points total), but his scoring is way down from 2015-16's impressive 27-goal effort. Part of that can be attributed to the fact that Jagr's shooting percentage has been cut by more than half (8.3 compared to 18.9), as well as the Panthers' struggles as a whole, which is evident in his plus-4 rating (plus-23 last year). Of course, it's best to forecast a drop in production year-to-year from a player of Double J's age even at the best of times, so owners shouldn't be too flabbergasted by the diminished returns.