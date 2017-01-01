Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Scores 756th goal
Jagr tallied a power-play goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Saturday.
It was his first goal in the last 10 games, but he has remained productive during that stretch with seven assists. Even at his age, Jagr continues to see healthy power-play minutes and is tied for the team lead with four man-advantage goals. However, he only has seven goals overall and is on pace for only 15 scores this season, which would be his fewest ever.
