Demers notched a goal and a power-play assist during Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit.

Demers is in the midst of a solid stretch, earning points in three of the last four. It's the best span of the 28-year-old's season, as the blueliner has suffered through multiple lengthy pointless streaks. The 2008 seventh-round pick is seeing over two minutes on the power play (career-high ice time), which has translated to four helpers.