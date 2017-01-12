Demers scored the game-winning goal and registered three shots on net during Wednesday's win over the Islanders.

The veteran defenseman is having a serviceable fantasy season with eight goals, 17 points, 52 shots, 50 blocked shots, 37 PIM and 51 hits. However, he's also sporting an unsustainable 15.4 shooting percentage and outside of his eight tallies doesn't significantly tip the scales in any one category. Plus, 19 of his PIM came in a single outing. Be careful not to overvalue Demers.