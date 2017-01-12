Panthers' Jason Demers: Pots game-winning goal against Islanders
Demers scored the game-winning goal and registered three shots on net during Wednesday's win over the Islanders.
The veteran defenseman is having a serviceable fantasy season with eight goals, 17 points, 52 shots, 50 blocked shots, 37 PIM and 51 hits. However, he's also sporting an unsustainable 15.4 shooting percentage and outside of his eight tallies doesn't significantly tip the scales in any one category. Plus, 19 of his PIM came in a single outing. Be careful not to overvalue Demers.
More News
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Fourth multi-point outing of season•
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Collects two points in win over Aves•
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Stuffs stat line against Boston•
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Fires cannon•
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Two goals in Thursday's loss•
-
Panthers' Jason Demers: Records first point with new team•