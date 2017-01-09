Hawryluk (hand) has garnered three helpers in his first four minor-league games since returning from a hand injury suffered during Panthers training camp.

Hawryluk was clearly trying to prove himself by dropping the gloves in a preseason contest, but instead, set himself back after suffering a broken hand that kept him out of action until late December. The 21-year-old appears to be hitting on all cylinders for the Thunderbirds and might be worth keeping on eye on in dynasty or keeper leagues.

