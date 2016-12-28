Huberdeau (Achilles) is expected to be ready to return to action in mid-February, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite traveling with the team, Huberdeau is still more than a month away from hitting the ice. Injured during the preseason, the winger has yet to make his 2016-17 debut, and it looks as though it may be too late for the Panthers to turn their season around by the time he's ready. It is hard to imagine after such an extended absence that the 23-year-old won't take time to readjust to the speed of the game even once he's cleared.