Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Returns to practice Monday
Huberdeau (Achilles) was on the ice during practice Monday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Huberdeau remains without a specified timetable, but is expected to return at some point in March. His presence on the ice during Monday's practice presents a positive sign of his recovery, but more about his potential availability should surface further down the road.
