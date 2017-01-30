Huberdeau (Achilles) was on the ice during practice Monday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Huberdeau remains without a specified timetable, but is expected to return at some point in March. His presence on the ice during Monday's practice presents a positive sign of his recovery, but more about his potential availability should surface further down the road.

