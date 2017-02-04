Huberdeau (Achilles) scored a goal with a plus-1 rating while recording six shots and three hits in Friday's 2-1 win against the Ducks.

Huberdeau was able to return nearly a month ahead of schedule after suffering an Achilles injury during training camp. He is a welcome addition to the Panthers lineup, giving them some added punch. Huberdeau is also a tremendous candidate to snatch off the waiver wire if still available, as he has posted 50 or more points in each of his past two seasons.

