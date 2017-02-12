Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three-point game helps deliver win
Huberdeau extended his point streak to three games and five points with a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Huberdeau has returned to the game with a flourish, picking up at least a point in each of the three games he's played. He can push the Panthers back into playoff contention and your team to a title.
