Huberdeau extended his point streak to three games and five points with a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Huberdeau has returned to the game with a flourish, picking up at least a point in each of the three games he's played. He can push the Panthers back into playoff contention and your team to a title.

