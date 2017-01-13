Huberdeau (Achilles) is expected to return to action in the first week of March, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The timeline for Huberdeau's recovery just keeps getting longer, but it makes sense that the Panthers would want to be cautious with a young star of this caliber dealing with an injury of this severity. It's been a tough season for fantasy owners expecting a huge season from the 2011 first-round draft pick, but there's always the chance that he could turn on the jets upon his return for the end of the fantasy season and playoffs.