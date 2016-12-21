Marchessault (lower body) will slot back into the lineup versus Boston on Thursday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Marchessault has been sidelined for seven of the Panthers'last eight outings, but he appears to be ready to go after conflicting reports about his availability Tuesday. Florida is 4-3-3 in December and could certainly use the offensive boost the 25-year-old will provide. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up 10 goals and nine helpers in 25 outings, but he may find himself off the top line initially following this extended absence.