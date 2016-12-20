Marchessault (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

An earlier report suggested that the winger is expected to play in Tuesday's contest, but it appears a decision on his status won't come down until later in the day. After a lackluster 2015 campaign with the Lightning, the 25-year-old winger has been sensational for the Panther this year. He owns 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 26 games thus far and has been a prominent member of the man advantage. If and when he returns, Marchessault will likely slot in alongside Alekasander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr on the top line.