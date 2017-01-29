Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Has four-game point streak
Marchessault headed into the All-Star break with a four-game point streak.
Marchessault's hot start garnered some skepticism, but he has proven himself to be the real deal. Notably, three of his four points came on the power play, giving him 11 points with the extra man.
