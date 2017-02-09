Marchessault (illness) will be back in the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Marchessault has managed six points in his last eight contests, including a goal and two helpers with the man advantage. With the return of Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, the 26-year-old Marchessault has been relegated to a third line role, but should continue to factor into the Panthers offense.