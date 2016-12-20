Marchessault (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Sabres, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Marchessault reportedly is on track to suit up for the next contest thanks to his ability to practice without limitations Monday. He's been terrific in his debut season with the Panthers, having accumulated 10 goals and 20 points in 26 games, including seven points on the power play.

