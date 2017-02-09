Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault: Misses practice Wednesday
Marchessault didn't practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Marchessault is reportedly just a "little nicked up," so he shouldn't be sidelined for long even if he's unable to go Thursday against the Kings. The 26-year-old winger has enjoyed a breakout season, setting career highs in goals (15) and assists (17), and has established himself as a useful fantasy option in most formats with 32 points in 45 games.
