Marchessault registered a goal, an assist, seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Interestingly, this was Marchessault's first multi-point game since scoring two goals against Toronto on Oct. 27. Additionally, of late, he's been struggling to stay healthy and in the lineup having played just three of Florida's past 10 games. His two-point showing was certainly encouraging, and he now has registered 11 goals, 22 points and 79 shots through 29 games. The 26-year-old journeyman is proving to be a capable scorer when handed an offensive role.