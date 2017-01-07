Marchessault scored the game-winning goal, registered two shots on net and took a minor penalty during Friday's win over Nashville.

With two goals, five points and 14 shots through his past five games, the 26-year-old wingers' breakout season continues to charge on. Marchessault is cashing in on a significant offensive role and providing start-worthy numbers in the majority of seasonal leagues. With injuries throughout the lineup, there likely won't be a decline in ice time for Marchessault anytime sooner, either.