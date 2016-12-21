Marchessault (lower body) did not take warmups and will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Sabres.

The silver lining, of course, is that because Marchessault was a game-time decision Tuesday, he has a good chance of being back in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Bruins. Seth Griffith and Colton Sceviour figure to continue seeing more ice time with Marchessault still on the mend.