Jokinen is mired in a six-game pointless drought and has a minus-5 rating in that span.

Jokinen looks gun-shy on the ice, having picked up only nine shots during this cold funk. It seems that the late-Nov. coaching change from Gerard Gallant to Tom Rowe in Florida has an had an adverse effect on the Finn, who is now on the third line skating with Denis Malgin and Nick Bjugstad. Consider parking Jokinen on the bench unless he starts showing signs of buying into the new system.