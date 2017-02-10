Jokinen collected a goal, an assist and a minor penalty with a plus-2 rating during Thursday's loss to Los Angeles.

Jokinen has only found the scoresheet in two of his past 10 games, but both outings have gone for multiple points. Additionally, he's beginning to show signs of turning his season around offensively with three goals, seven points, 15 shots and 13 PIM while averaging 17:52 of ice time (3:08 on the power play) through his past 12 games. Now that Florida is back to full health, a strong fantasy finish isn't out of the question, and Jokinen is a speculative add in seasonal leagues and a worthwhile value selection in daily contests when the Panthers have a soft matchup.