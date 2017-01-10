Jokinen scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist during Monday's win over New Jersey. It was his first multi-point showing of the season.

After three consecutive fantasy-relevant seasons, Jokinen is completely off the map this year. The potential is there, and the 33-year-old veteran is receiving the right offensive minutes to cash in on his upside, but fantasy owners are advised to continue taking a wait-and-see approach with Jokinen in all fantasy settings. After all, his four goals and 10 points aren't moving the needle in any format.