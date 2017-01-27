Jokinen scored shorthanded and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

Jokinen also tied for the team lead with five shots while snapping a six-game point drought. This was just his second multi-point effort in what has been a disappointing campaign. The 33-year-old is on pace to fall short of double-digit goals after scoring at least 18 in two of the past three seasons.