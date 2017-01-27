Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on both penalty kill and power play

Yandle dished out two special teams helpers in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Yandle's first assist came on a first-period penalty kill while his second contributed to the overtime power-play winner. The 30-year-old blueliner continues to be a solid source of assists (22) and power-play points (11).

