Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on both penalty kill and power play
Yandle dished out two special teams helpers in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Yandle's first assist came on a first-period penalty kill while his second contributed to the overtime power-play winner. The 30-year-old blueliner continues to be a solid source of assists (22) and power-play points (11).
