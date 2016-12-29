Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects assist against Maple Leafs

Yandle registered an assist and five shots on net during Wednesday's shootout loss to Toronto.

It's hasn't been the smashing offensive success in Florida that many expected for Yandle, and he hasn't posted a point in consecutive games in any of his past 16 outings. Still, the veteran's 1.65 points per 60 minutes over the previous three seasons rank sixth among all defenseman with at least 5,000 minutes, so there is likely positive regression ahead for Yandle. It makes him a speculative buy-low candidate in seasonal leagues and a potential flier in daily contests.