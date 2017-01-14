Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes for two scores

Yandle assisted on both of the Panthers' goals Friday in a 5-2 home loss to the Islanders. The second helper took place on the man advantage.

Yandle is up to 19 assists this season, which has helped him maintain a half-point-per-game pace. The ironman has played in 594 consecutive games, second only to Ducks winger Andrew Cogliano and his remarkable run of 748 straight contests among active players. Yandle is a conservative fantasy owner's best friend.