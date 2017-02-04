Panthers' Keith Yandle: Lends helping hand in home win
Yandle posted a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating and six shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win against the Ducks.
Yandle has been rather consistent this season, posting a goal and seven assists in November, and a goal with six assists in both December and January. So far, he is ahead of that pace in the early stages of February, but don't expect a sudden uptick in offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on both penalty kill and power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes for two scores•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects assist against Maple Leafs•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Will play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Game-time call•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps consecutive-games streak going•