Rau was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Rau has been held without a point in his last 14 appearances in addition to being a healthy scratch six times since he last wrote his name on the scoresheet Nov. 15. Although the 24-year-old has only played in two minor-league games this season, he racked up 17 goals and 14 helpers with AHL Portland last year. A fantastic collegiate player, the University of Minnesota product has yet to put it all together at the professional level.

