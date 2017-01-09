Pysyk has a single assist in his last 12 games, averaging 19:12 of ice time during that span.

The former Sabre hasn't gotten in on the scoring very often in his first season in Sunrise, as evidenced by his seven points in 41 games. Pysyk is essentially a stay-at-home defenseman that's never tallied more than 11 points in a season, but it's worth noting that his 43 shots on goal, 30 hits and 49 blocked shots all have him on pace to best his previous career highs by a significant margin.