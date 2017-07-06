Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Re-ups for three years

Pysyk penned a three-year contract with Florida on Thursday.

Pysyk played in all 82 games for the Panthers last season while averaging 18:34 of ice time. Despite all those chances to get on the scoresheet, the blueliner tallied just four goals and 13 helpers. Unless the 25-year-old secures a spot on the power play, he's unlikely to experience much of a bump in fantasy value this coming season.