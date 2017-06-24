Gildon was drafted 66th overall by the Panthers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is a quality pick. Gildon is a project, but he has all the tools to eventually develop into a second-pairing defenseman at the NHL level. He has good size (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and he showed this season while playing for the USNTDP that he could more than handle his own from an offensive perspective. Committed to the University of New Hampshire, Gildon is an upside pick.

