Panthers' Michael Sgarbossa: Brought up to NHL
Sgarbossa was summoned to the Panthers from AHL Springfield on Thursday.
The undersized winger -- Sgarbossa's listed at 5-foot-10 and 171 pounds -- has not made an appearance with the parent club since Florida swung a Nov. 16 trade for him that included Logan Shaw moving to Anaheim. Sgarbossa has shown well with Springfield this season, producing four goals and eight assists in 14 games, but there's not much to get excited about here until he pins down a more substantial role at hockey's highest level.
