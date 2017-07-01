Haley signed a two-year contract with the Panthers on Saturday, FOX Sports Florida reports.

The gritty bottom-six forward wasn't about to be left out of the madness that is the opening of the free-agent signing period, and he avoided a one-year contract for the fourth straight season. Last year, Haley came in under 10 minutes of ice time per contest and was kept away from both the power-play and penalty-killing units as a member of the Sharks. However, he did rack up 128 PIM in just 58 games in 2016-17, so he'll provide the Panthers with some extra muscle up front.