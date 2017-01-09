Matheson has had a fine rookie season thus far, contributing three goals and nine assists in 40 games.

The 22-year-old has done well for himself in the infancy of his NHL career, as he's averaged over 20 minutes of ice time (20:26) while firing a significant amount of rubber on net (95 shots). Matheson is currently skating on the team's second defense pairing with Aaron Ekblad and also occasionally receives time on the second power-play unit, as well.