Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Breaks through for goal No. 1 of 2016-17

Bjugstad got the monkey off his back in a big way Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the year with 3:51 remaining to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

At 24, Bjugstad is still young enough to capitalize on his sky-high potential, but this season has been absolutely brutal so far -- entering Tuesday's action, Bjugstad had one lonely point and a minus-7 rating with just 18 shots over 13 games. He's been a bit behind the eight ball thanks to a hand injury that made him miss the season's first 19 contests, and it doesn't help that Bjugstad has mostly been playing bottom-six minutes since returning. However, his ice time leaped to 19:24 in Tuesday's game and Aleksander Barkov set up his goal, which should get fantasy owners' attention.