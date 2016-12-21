Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Breaks through for goal No. 1 of 2016-17

Bjugstad got the monkey off his back in a big way Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the year with 3:51 remaining to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

At 24, Bjugstad is still young enough to capitalize on his sky-high potential, but this season has been absolutely brutal so far -- entering Tuesday's action, Bjugstad had one lonely point and a minus-7 rating with just 18 shots over 13 games. He's been a bit behind the eight ball thanks to a hand injury that made him miss the season's first 19 contests, and it doesn't help that Bjugstad has mostly been playing bottom-six minutes since returning. However, his ice time leaped to 19:24 in Tuesday's game and Aleksander Barkov set up his goal, which should get fantasy owners' attention.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola