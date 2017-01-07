Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Designated for injured reserve

Bjugstad (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Saturday.

This move will have Bjugstad's fantasy owners exclaiming "not again!" -- the punchy pivot missed the first 19 games of the season due to a broken hand, and he failed to get it going with a mere two points and a minus-10 rating in 21 games upon returning. Bjugstad has shown over the years that he can be a dual threat -- as both a scorer and setup man -- and he gets power-play time to boot, so we advise that you patiently ride out his latest injury. Hopefully, you have real estate on your bench, or even better, a spot on fantasy IR.