Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Expected to miss two weeks
Bjugstad (groin) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Bjugstad has already been placed on injured reserve and will miss a significant number of games for the second time this season. Even when he has been in the lineup this year, the center has had minimal impact with a mere two points and a minus-10 rating in 21 outings. The responsibility of replacing the 24-year-old will likely fall to Jared McCann.
