Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Moved to top scoring line

Bjugstad was moved to the team's top scoring line for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Harvey Fialkov of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Bjugstad will skate with Jaromir Jagr and Jared McCann on the top unit. He has really struggled, posting just one goal and one assists over his past 22 games. Bjugstad will shift from his natural position of center to left wing, so it's unclear if this move will help or hurt him further. However, playing alongside a talented veteran playmaker like Jagr cannot hurt.