Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ruled out for remainder of Friday's game

Bjugstad sustained a lower-body injury in Friday night's game against the Predators and will not return, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

Bjugstad was only on the ice for 4:18 before heading to the locker room for the night. This is an unfortunate development, especially since it concerns a struggling player who wasn't able to make his season debut until Nov. 26 due to a broken hand sustained in a preseason contest. The Panthers will go right back to work Saturday against the visiting Bruins, so we can't see it taking long for Bjugstad to be reevaluated.

