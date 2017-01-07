Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ruled out for remainder of Friday's game
Bjugstad sustained a lower-body injury in Friday night's game against the Predators and will not return, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Bjugstad was only on the ice for 4:18 before heading to the locker room for the night. This is an unfortunate development, especially since it concerns a struggling player who wasn't able to make his season debut until Nov. 26 due to a broken hand sustained in a preseason contest. The Panthers will go right back to work Saturday against the visiting Bruins, so we can't see it taking long for Bjugstad to be reevaluated.
