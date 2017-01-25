Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Set to return Thursday

Bjugstad (groin) will return Thursday night versus the Lightning, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

The fifth-year pivot's had a nightmarish time battling the injury bug this season; he's already worked his way past a broken hand, and this latest groin issue rendered him unavailable for the last nine games. Bjugstad will be eased back into the fold, as this latest report notes that he'll skate on the fourth line during Thursday's contest. Having produced only two points and a minus-10 rating in 21 games this season, it's recommended that fantasy owners take a wait-and-see approach with the Minnesota native.