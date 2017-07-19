Tippett signed off on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Tippett was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft after putting up fantastic numbers with OHL Mississauga -- 44 goals and 31 helpers. The 18-year-old will get a shot at securing a place in the 23-man roster, but could still end up back in juniors if Florida decides it doesn't want to burn a year of his ELC. If he can transition his game to the NHL, the winger could slot in as a scoring replacement for Jonathan Marchessault who was taken in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.