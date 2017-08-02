Tippett (undisclosed) will go through morning skate but is unlikely to play in the next game for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Panthers' top prospect is battling an unknown injury, which has prompted Team Canada's coach, Dom Ducharme, to take the cautious route with him. Tippett will likely go through morning skate, but he won't be exposed to game action until he's full-go.