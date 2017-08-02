Tippett (undisclosed) will go through morning skate but is unlikely to play in the next game for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Panthers' top prospect is battling an unknown injury, which has prompted Team Canada's coach, Dom Ducharme, to take the cautious route with him. Tippett will likely go through morning skate, but he won't be exposed to game action until he's full-go.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...